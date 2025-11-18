Why is Lamine Yamal not playing today for Spain vs Turkey in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale?

Spain will face Turkey in the final match of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, a fixture in which the standings in Group E are already set but still serves as an important preparation ahead of the World Cup. Spain enter as one of the leading contenders given their depth and style of play, but one major storyline continues to dominate the build-up: why will Lamine Yamal not play?

Yamal was not even called up for this last qualifying window, as he recently underwent an intrusive pubis treatment to address the pubalgia that has bothered him for several weeks. His absence will be felt by Spain, and the situation raises concerns about how the injury may affect him moving forward.

Before the match against Georgia, head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke with Cadena SER and said: “Lamine is sad. He is a player committed to the national team and very loved. He left very sad; he was excited to play these games. He wants to have a great season with his club, and he also has the Finalissima and the World Cup in mind.”

De la Fuente added: “The priority here is the person, the player. There have been cases of players who have been here and then had to go home. We do not take risks with anyone because we prioritize the player, and we work with a great youth system.” His remarks highlighted how much the national team means to Yamal and how carefully the staff are managing his recovery.

How did Spain arrive to this match?

Spain defeated Georgia convincingly in Tbilisi (0–4), with a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and goals from Mikel Zubimendi and Ferran Torres, in the penultimate matchday of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The result virtually secured their spot in the upcoming World Cup.

Spain extended their perfect run of wins without conceding a single goal on their road to the World Cup, and they set a new all-time record for the longest unbeaten streak in official matches. Under de la Fuente, they have reached 30 straight games without a loss.

Oyarzabal, the top scorer of the de la Fuente era with 21 goals in 50 appearances, delivered again with a penalty in the 11th minute and another finish in the 63rd. Zubimendi added a goal in the 22nd, and Torres scored in the 35th to complete Spain’s dominant win in a country where they have won all four matches they have ever played.