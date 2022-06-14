Xavi Hernandez prepares for his first full season in charge of Barcelona after taking over halfway through the 2021-22 campaign. Here, find out which conditions he set for Gerard Pique to continue being part of the roster.

The mood has changed in Barcelona with the arrival of Xavi Hernandez in November 2021. However, the club still has a long way to go to be the European heavyweight it has always been before its debacle in recent years.

The La Liga giants head into a challenging season, in which they'll return to UEFA Champions League action. But with their current roster, it seems difficult that the outcome will be different this time. The problem is that Barca are still battling with a delicate financial situation.

But before he can move on to the next stage, which is to make signings, Xavi has to decide which players will continue at the club. The future of Gerard Pique was recently put in question, but it seems that the Barcelona coach will let him stay under these conditions.

Report: Gerard Pique will continue at Barcelona under these conditions

Mundo Deportivo and Sport reported that the former Barcelona teammates talked a couple of weeks ago to discuss the center-back's role with the team. While the reports suggested that Xavi made Pique clear he would run from behind for a place in the starting lineup, it seems that he still has a place in the squad.

According to Marca, Xavi's bottom line was that he wants Pique to stay and play the rest of his contract (his deal runs out in 2024) but only if he's 100% committed. Juan Castro reports that Xavi will expect a strong commitment from Pique in these two areas:

Physical : At 35 years of age, Pique can't leave anything to chance when it comes to his physical condition. Last season he had to spent time on the sidelines due to muscle injuries, which is why he would be committed to working hard and be available for as many games as possible .

: At 35 years of age, Pique can't leave anything to chance when it comes to his physical condition. Last season he had to spent time on the sidelines due to muscle injuries, which is why he would be committed to working hard and . Motivational: Xavi and the front office are believed to want Pique to focus on his game. They apparently consider that his mind wasn't 100% in soccer last season, something that he cannot repeat if he wants to continue playing at the Camp Nou.

Pique, meanwhile, may not be going through the best moment of his personal life as he recently broke up with longtime partner Shakira. However, he seems determined to prove why he still deserves his spot in Barcelona.