Barcelona are going through one of the most difficult moments in its history. The club has a debt of 1.3 billion euros, and in 2021 lost its star player, Lionel Messi. On October 8, 2021, the Cules hired Xavi Hernandez as its new coach, he was chosen to rebuild the team.

The team's performance improved with the arrival of Xavi. The team managed to win several matches and recovered the old Barcelona playing style, but at times it was noticeable that the Cules lacked players of hierarchy, as when they were eliminated in the Europa League Quarter-Finals by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Xavi has communicated that for Barcelona to return to being one of the best teams in the world, the team must have two high-level players per position. Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, members of Barcelona's Sporting Directorate, and Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, are working to fulfill Xavi's wishes to form a top-level team and will be seeking to sign a Centre-Back.

Xavi willing to pay €30,000,000 to beat Chelsea and PSG to one of best Serie A defenders

Everything seems to indicate that Barcelona have already secured two signings for next season. It is about Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. The Danish player's contract with Chelsea expires in June 2022, and he has decided not to renew it. Christensen is set to sign a contract with Barcelona for five seasons until 2027. For his part, the Ivorian decided not to renew his contract with Milan after five years with the Rossoneri and accepted Barcelona's offer.

According to Sky Italy, Barcelona will seek to sign Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender is under contract with Napoli until June 2023 and is believed unlikely to renew his contract with the Italian club. According to Transfermarkt, Koulibaly (30) has a market value of 45,000,000 euros.

As reported by Calciomercato, Barcelona officials have already contacted Koulibaly's agent, Fali Ramadani, and the Cules would be willing to offer 30,000,000 euros for him. Barcelona would not be the only team interested in the defender. Chelsea would be willing to sign him as a replacement for Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.