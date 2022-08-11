The Blaugrana are in the midst of major financial difficulties; yet, they have acquired players like Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Jules Kounde. Now, the signing of the two attackers and the renewal of Ousmane Dembele might squeeze out a possible future superstar.

Barcelona are in the midst of severe financial difficulties; yet, they have been very active in the transfer market. Apart from Robert Lewandowski, the Blaugrana have also invested extensively in new players like Raphinha, and Jules Kounde this summer.

The fact that they were able to go on such an extravagant spending binge this summer despite their financial predicament has astonished many. In 375 games with Bayern, the Pole netted 344 goals; his early showing suggests that he will have no trouble doing the same for the Catalan club.

After his outstanding performance, he was named the MVP in the 6-0 trashing of Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy. With the victory, the club finished the pre-season with a bang. Also, Raphinha's move was one of the longest dramas of the summer, with the player always expected to go to Chelsea.

Xavi Hernandez doesn't see Ansu Fati as starter at Barcelona

The addition of new attacking players, as well as the renewal of Ousmane Dembele, have already started to have a destabilizing influence on the Catalan squad. Ansu Fati, a teen phenomenon, may not be too thrilled with the way Barca have moved on the market this summer.

The coaching staff at Barcelona reportedly ranks the 19-year-old as their fourth attacking option, according to Catalan newspaper Sport. When he achieves his peak fitness level, though, they anticipate the youngster to be a strong contender for the left flank position.

As a result of the additional additions, Fati should be able to enjoy a stress-free season. The Spain international will need some time to get back into the swing of things after missing almost two years of action owing to injury.

After Lionel Messi's departure last summer, it was none else but Fati who inherited the jersey number 10. Since then, he has been deemed to be the ideal replacement for the Argentine superstar, but his knee and muscle injuries conditioned his performance last season.