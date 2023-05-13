Xabi Alonso arrived to Bayer Leverkusen last October when the club got into the relegation zone at the Bundesliga. It was a critical moment for the team, but they took a major risk signing a coach with almost no experience.

The results have been incredible. Bayer Leverkusen are currently on 7th place in the standings and, in the Europa League, Alonso led them to the semifinals. If they win that tournament, Leverkusen could clinch a ticket for the Champions League. That would be remarkable.

As a consequence, Xabi Alonso has become a top name in the market. That’s why, in recent weeks, the Spanish coach sounds strongly for big clubs such as Real Madrid or Tottenham. Bayer Leverkusen have an answer to that.

Will Xabi Alonso sign for Real Madrid or Spurs?

Fernando Carro, CEO of Bayer Leverkusen, spoke about the chances of Xabi Alonso leaving the club towards next season. Considering his spectacular results, top teams in Europe are knocking on the door. This was Carro’s message in an interview with Diario AS.

“He has a contract with us until 2024. He’s happy here and we are happy with him. We are enjoying working together and I’m sure we will be with him next season. I hope a lot more years, but in soccer you cannot look that far into the future.”

Though Bayer Leverkusen believe Xabi Alonso will stay, a massive offer could change plans. If Carlo Ancelotti indeed leaves Real Madrid, Alonso is seen as the perfect heir. Of course, the other option looking for the former player is Tottenham. With Julian Nagelsmann out of the race for Spurs, anything could happen in the next weeks.