Bayer Leverkusenwill welcome Roma at BayArena in Rome in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Knockout Round soccer match and how to watch it or live stream: in your country.
This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, Roma of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes as the Italian side have two wins. Meanwhile, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have managed only one win so far. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on May 11, 2023, and it ended in a 1-0 for the Giallorossi at home at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Grand Final.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL, Servus TV, RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: RAI 1, Sky Sport Football, RaiPlay, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: ESPN, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: RTL+, RTL, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+, VIX+