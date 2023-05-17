Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Bayer Leverkusenwill welcome Roma at BayArena in Rome in Leg 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Knockout Round soccer match and how to watch it or live stream: in your country.

[Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma online in the US on Paramount+]

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Interestingly, Roma of Serie A are the favorites in head-to-head clashes as the Italian side have two wins. Meanwhile, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have managed only one win so far. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on May 11, 2023, and it ended in a 1-0 for the Giallorossi at home at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, to determine which team will go into the Grand Final.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL, Servus TV, RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: RAI 1, Sky Sport Football, RaiPlay, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: ESPN, ESPN Extra, Watch ESPN

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: RTL+, RTL, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+, VIX+