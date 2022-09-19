The German champions have had an unusually slow start to the Bundesliga season, despite only losing 1 match, reports indicate the club could make a change.

At Bayern Munich losing ONE match could be the difference between sacking or staying. That is how crazy life for Julian Nagelsmann has gotten with the German giants.

Despite winning his first two matches in the UEFA Champions League, it’s the league form that has pundits and fans worried. Bayern are on a four-game winless streak at 3 draws and 1 loss.

Now Bild is reporting that Nagelsmann’s job is under threat as former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is rumored as the manager that could step in if things don’t shape up.

Thomas Tuchel under consideration for Bayern Munich job

According to Bild, the German club paid 25 million euros to tie down Nagelsmann, but not since 2002 has Bayern not won in four straight Bundesliga games.

Tuchel on the other hand was recently fired from Chelsea, mostly for not seeing eye to eye with new ownership or his players. Rumors about a fractured locker room began to run rampant at the club as the months went by.

Nagelsmann is only 35 years old and has already won three titles with Bayern but is looking for his first major championship with the UEFA Champions League where his side has already defeated Barcelona and Inter Milan in group play.