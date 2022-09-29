Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen will clash off on Friday at Allianz Arena in the eighth round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country

Bayern will host Bayer Leverkusen will meet at the Allianz Arena in Munich on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Friday, September 29, 2022. Here, you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 87th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 51 games so far; Bayer Leverkusen have celebrated a victory 18 times to this day, and the remaining 17 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 5, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST) (Saturay)

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

France: 8:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sudan: 8:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

US: 2:30 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Russia: matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match TV, Match! Football 3

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English, TOD

UK: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra

US: ESPN+