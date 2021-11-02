Bayern and Benfica will meet at Allianz Arena for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out the date, time and in what TV channel you can watch this match in the US.

Bayern and Benfica will face each other again at Allianz Arena for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. The Germans have a perfect record in the tournament and are looking to reach the Round of 16 with two games remaining. Here is all the detailed information about this UCL game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The home side defeated Benfica 4-0 last time they met in Lisbon. While they suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss to Monchengladbach in the DFB-Pokal, they recovered with a 5-2 win over Berlin Union in the Bundesliga during the weekend.

Meanwhile, Benfica are second in the group, with one win over Barcelona (3-0) at home and a draw against Dynamo Kyiv. However, they can’t get too confident and they will have to get some points from their visit to Munich.

Bayern vs Benfica: Date

Bayern and Benfica will face each other for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The match will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bayern vs Benfica: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Bayern vs Benfica

The Champions League match between Bayern and Benfica for Matchday 4 of the group stage, to be played at Allianz Arena, will be broadcasted in the US by TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+.