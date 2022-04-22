Bayern come against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in Der Klassiker derby of Round 31 of the 2020-2021 Bundesliga season. Check out how to watch the derby game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Preview, predictions and how to watch Der Klassiker in 2021-22 Bundesliga in the US

Bayern will welcome Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Matchday 31 of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this German league Der Klassiker soccer match in the US.

Their 108th Bundesliga matchup will take place this weekend. When it comes to head-to-head contests, Bayern Munich are the overwhelming favorites with 52 victories to Borussia Dortmund's 26 wins, while the remaining 29 encounters have resulted in a tie.

On December 4, 2021, Bayern Munich beat Dortmund 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, their most recent match. This will be their second meeting in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season, and it should be even more thrilling.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Storylines

Bayern have been in a good form in the Bundesliga. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times while drawing once (DWWWW). Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have been in a slightly worse form recently, as they have won three times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to draw once and lose once (WDLWW).

The Bavarians currently sit on top of the Bundesliga with 72 points in 30 matches so far. On the other hand, Borussia are placed right below them, in second place of the Bundesliga table with 63 points won in 30 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 16, 1965, when the game ended in a simple 2-0 win for Borussia in the 1965-66 Bundesliga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 31.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 31 derby match between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, to be played on Saturday, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, will be broadcasted on ABC, ABC App, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes+ in the United States.

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Bayern. PointsBet see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -278 odds to grab a win in Matchday 34 and secure their 10th successive domestic title. The away side Borussia Dortmund have a whopping +600 odds to cause an upset this weekend and continue the trophy battle, while a tie would result in an equal +425 payout.

PointsBet Bayern -278 Tie +425 Borussia Dortmund +600

