Bayern vs Chelsea: Lineups for Matchday 1 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Bayern and Chelsea will clash in their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opener, promising a thrilling contest. While the German side did not excel in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Vincent Kompany strengthened his squad with Colombian star Luis Diaz. Meanwhile, the Blues enter with momentum, buoyed by performances from Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. With both teams packing a punch offensively, fans can expect a fiercely competitive showdown.

While Chelsea struggled in the 2024-25 Premier League season, they delivered a stunning performance in the Club World Cup. Under the leadership of Cole Palmer, the Blues emerged as tournament champions. Head coach Enzo Maresca built a well-balanced squad, featuring a rock-solid defense and the formidable striker Joao Pedro, who is poised to challenge any German defense.

Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Bayern Munich initially divided fans, yet he remarkably steered the team to a Bundesliga title, finishing 13 points ahead of the closest competitor. Despite clinching the championship, the team’s wing offense often struggled to make a significant impact. In response, the front office strategically signed Luis Diaz, whose presence alongside Harry Kane has revitalized its attack and promises to be a decisive factor moving forward.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich head into their first Champions League game without Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala, who will be out for several months. Along with them, Raphael Guerreiro and Hiroki Ito will also be absent from the game. However, head coach Vincent Kompany has managed to create a fairly solid team despite the absence of all these players. Therefore, the German team could repeat a lineup quite similar to those of previous games.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammate Luis Diaz.

With this in mind, Bayern Munich could play as follows: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich

Although Chelsea are in great form, they face a major challenge as they will be without Liam Delap, who has been their starting striker. Along with him, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, and Romeo Lavia are also unavailable. In addition, Joao Pedro’s presence is in doubt due to physical problems following the international break. For this reason, head coach Enzo Maresca may be forced to make certain changes to the starting lineup.

Considering this, the Blues could lineup as follows: Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Trevor Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Estevao, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Marc Guiu.