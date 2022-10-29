Bayern Munich will host Inter in Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Bayern and Inter clash in Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream free the game. In the US, the match will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Bayern Munich are having a perfect group stage in the Champions League. Five wins in five matches, 15 points, 16 goals scored and only two against. After last week’s resounding 3-0 victory at Barcelona, Julian Nagelsmann’s team has secured the top spot in Group C and will have home-field advantage in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Inter fulfilled their duty by beating Viktoria Plzen at home (4-0). That result assured two things: Simone Inzaghi’s squad goes to the next round and Barcelona are officially eliminated. Now, Inter can rest and rotate players with nothing to play for and focus everything in 2022-2023 Serie A where results have been very disappointing.

Bayern vs Inter: Date

Bayern will host Inter on Matchday 6 of Group C in the 2022-2023 Champions League on Tuesday, November 1 at 4 PM (ET). The game will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Bayern vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Bayern vs Inter in the US

Bayern face off against Inter in Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and VIX+.