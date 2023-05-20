Bayern Munich will host RB Leipzig today, May 20 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The fight for the Bundesliga is more intense than ever, and of the 5 major European leagues it is the one that generates the greatest degree of uncertainty regarding its resolution. Serie A and La Liga already have their champions, and Ligue 1 and the Premier League are very close to having it, but in Germany things are very different.
Barely 1 point separates the leaders Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund, so these last 2 Matchdays are going to be fundamental and a mistake or a bad result could cost the championship. That is why Bayern will seek victory against a tough rival like RB Leipzig, who in turn need points to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Bayern vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time
Bayern vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming
