Bayern will play against Real Madrid in what will the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Bayern and Real Madrid are gearing up for the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal. To ensure you’re up to speed and ready for this highly anticipated showdown, here are the potential lineups for both teams. Get ready for what guarantees to be an electrifying encounter you won’t want to overlook.

[Watch Bayern vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This semifinal clash has been eagerly awaited, featuring two teams that have undeniably been at the forefront of contention for the season’s title. Real Madrid solidified their status as top contenders by ousting the reigning champions, Manchester City, after two very intense quarterfinal games.

Currently leading La Liga, the Spanish powerhouse is poised to dominate this season. In contrast, Bayern Munich‘s sole focus now lies on the Champions League. While they are the underdogs against the “Merengues,” their singular pursuit of silverware makes them a force to be reckoned with.

Bayern Munich probable lineup

The Champions League is the only achievable goal for Bayern Munich this season, so they will be a tough team to beat.

Bayern Munich possible lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Real Madrid probable lineup

With the confidence of having defeated the top candidates for the title and last champions, Manchester City; Real Madrid do not want to miss the chance to reach a new Champions League final.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.