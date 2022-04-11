Bayern take on Villarreal at Allianz Arena in Münich for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Bayern and Villarreal meet in the Quarter-finals at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Arena in Münich. The home team wants revenge after losing on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Bayern were defeated in Spain in what was a huge blow for the Germans, but at the same time the defeat against Villarreal was not so big. They lost 0-2 but the German team have an unstoppable home record as big favourites.

Villarreal have an advantage against their rivals, but two goals is little against a dangerous offensive game like the home team. Villarreal must do the same as they did against Juventus, score goals in both legs and not just defend the result of their previous victory.

Bayern vs Villarreal: Date

Bayern and Villarreal play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 12 at Allianz Arena in Münich. The home team will attack the visitors from the first minute, the visitors' defense must resist the first half and wait for the home team to be tired to score a goal.

Bayern vs Villarreal: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bayern vs Villarreal at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals

This game for the Quarter-finals in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Bayern and Villarreal at the Allianz Arena in Münich on Tuesday, April 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, Galavision

