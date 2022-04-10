Bayern will play against Villarreal in what will be the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Bayern will face Villarreal this Tuesday, April 12 at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

The Spanish team comes from giving one of the biggest surprises in the round of 16: they eliminated none other than Juventus as visitors in Italy, after beating them 3-0. As if this were not enough, they started these quarterfinals also surprising: they beat Bayern Munich 1-0, taking away the unbeaten record they had in this edition of the Champions League. Of course, the "Yellow Submarine" want to give a new surprise and will go to Germany for it.

In the case of the locals, they know that it will be a tough game against the Spaniards, but also that they become stronger as locals. In the round of 16 they tied as visitors in Austria against Salzburg, and there were not a few who thought that, although Bayern was still the favorite, it could have some difficulty against the Austrians and, however, it was not like that (they defeated them 7-1). Of course they will try to do the same against Villarreal, but trying not to overconfident since the Spanish team is superior to Salzburg and could complicate them more.

Bayern probable lineup

Bouna Sarr, Corentin Tolisso and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will not be available for this game (although, if they were, they probably would not have been starting players). Niklas Sule is in doubt due to a health problem. Leon Goretzka felt good and played 57 minutes over the weekend, so he could return to the starting team.

Bayern probable starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Villarreal probable lineup

Boulaye Dia, with a muscle problem and is still in doubt. Juan Foyth is apparently set to return at right back despite injury in game 1 of this quarter-final series. In short, Emery would play the same team that comes from beating Bayern 1-0 in the first leg.

Villarreal probable starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso; Moreno, Danjuma.

