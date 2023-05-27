Bayern had an exciting and ultimately successful season-ending matchday in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians defeated Koln in the dying minutes to claim their 11th straight league championship. As a result of Borussia Dortmund‘s draw with Mainz at Signal Iduna Park, Julian Tuchel’s players eventually took the first place.

The Munich side needed a victory and for their opponents to lose in order to go to the final day, and for most of the day, things seemed good for them. Die Roten team took an early lead, while Dortmund fell behind Mainz 2-0 before 24 minutes and had a penalty attempt from Sebastian Haller denied.

The championship seemed to be returning to Dortmund after a late penalty from Koln tied the game in Munich, but Jamal Musiala scored the game-winning goal in the 89th minute. Even though BVB scored an equalizer in the 96th minute, the goal by Musiala was enough to give Bayern the Bundesliga title on goal differential.

Watch: What happened with Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic during Bayern’s title celebration?

The fact that the Bavarians won the German league once again, did not benefit their sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic nor their CEO, Oliver Kahn. Minutes after clinching the championship, news broke that the club had fired both of them.

After illustrious playing careers, both became pivotal characters in the German club. Oliver Kahn was not present during the decisive match and the timing of the decision to exclude him from attending the season finale in Cologne did not sit well with the former Germany international goalkeeper.

“That was the worst day of my life, being kept away from celebrating with the boys. I would like to celebrate with you [the squad], but unfortunately I can’t be with you today. My plan was to come to Cologne and then of course celebrate the title with the squad, but I was forbidden,” the 53-year-old took to Twitter to post.

Meanwhile, a clip that seems to show Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic being fired on the field of play in the midst of the team’s championship celebration has surfaced. There seems to have been some kind of conversation between club chairman Herbert Hainer and Salihamidzic after the final whistle, with the latter seeming bewildered.

Allegedly, the Bosnian learned about the decision via the media, as reported by the German press. His replacement is in the works, although the club has announced that Jan-Christian Dreesen will take over as CEO as a successor to Kahn.