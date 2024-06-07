Belgium will face off against Luxembourg in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Belgium and Luxembourg face each other in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview provides information on the venue and offers various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

In Euro 2024, Belgium has the chance to capitalize on the great generation that secured third place in Russia 2018. For many of these players, who are now older, this could be one of their last tournaments. By combining their experience with some of the promising talents that have recently emerged, the Belgians aim to perform well in the continental tournament.

To prepare thoroughly, they will play this FIFA Matchday friendly. Their opponents will be Luxembourg, a team that has shown significant growth in recent years. For Luxembourg, this match offers an excellent opportunity to measure their strength against a strong European team as they look ahead to future commitments.

Belgium vs Luxembourg: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (June 9)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Luxembourg: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

USA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Gerson Rodrigues of Luxemburg – IMAGO / Majerus

Belgium vs Luxembourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: VTM GO, Sporza, VTM, La Une

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

Luxembourg: RTL 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus