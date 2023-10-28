On Saturday, the football world witnessed yet another thrilling edition of the world’s most famous match, as Barcelona confronted Real Madrid. Despite the immense significance of the game, Barcelona had a surprise in store for their fans.

For this particular match, the club decided to pay homage to the legendary rock band, the Rolling Stones, by featuring their iconic logo on their jerseys. To make the occasion even more special, Mick Jagger was present in the stadium to be honored by the club.

The stage was set for an epic showdown as Barcelona was ready to surpass Real Madrid. However, everything shifted with an explosion of a star in great form like Jude Bellingham, who had been consistently delivering outstanding performances throughout the season.

Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona with Impressive Bellingham

The celebration began on a high note when Ilkay Gundogan scored a goal, giving Barcelona the lead. However, the plot took a dramatic turn as Bellingham, in spectacular fashion, leveled the score with a brilliant goal.

Bellingham’s impact didn’t stop there; in injury time, he delivered another goal to clinch the victory for his team. The twist in this already captivating match continued off the field, with Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni taking to social media to engage in a friendly banter.

SURVEY Who wins La Liga this season? Who wins La Liga this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Both midfielders paralleled the on-field rivalry between these clubs with the one involving all-time music greats. Their playful reference to the Rolling Stones and The Beatles added another layer of excitement to an already unforgettable matchup.

Who Leads La Liga After Matchday 11?

Real Madrid continue sharing the lead with Girona boosted by this fantastic victory.