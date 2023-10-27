Benfica vs Casa Pia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Benfica will play against Casa Pia this Saturday, October 28 for the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica continue their battle to secure the top position in the Primeira Liga. Gradually, the Primeira Liga appears to have become their primary focus, especially given their underwhelming performance in the UEFA Champions League. In a competition where they had hoped to at least advance to the round of 16, they have struggled, suffering three defeats in as many games.

This is the reason why, faced with the distinct possibility of finishing at the bottom of their group and potentially not making it to the Europa League, Benfica aim to redirect their efforts towards contending for the domestic title. They currently trail the league leaders, Sporting Lisboa, by just one point. In their upcoming fixture, they will face Casa Pia, a team that sits three points clear of the relegation zone and is determined to secure points that will keep them away from those precarious positions.

Benfica vs Casa Pia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (October 29)

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (October 29)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Casa Pia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN3

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Benfica TV INT., Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Onefootball, Bet365, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: Benfica TV INT., sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT., GolTV Espanol