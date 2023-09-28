Benfica vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga has the matchup in the league between giants. It involves Benfica facing Porto at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Benfica have had an almost perfect season despite starting with a defeat, so they are one of the three teams aiming finish in the first place. Their current form in the league is conformed by five consecutive victories.

Porto are one step above their opponent as one of the teams that haven’t lost a single match thus far. They are sharing the lead with Sporting Lisboa, but their present of three wins that also accounts for the Champions League put them in a great position.

Benfica vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Benfica will confront Porto at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga this Friday, September 29.

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (September 30)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 7:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 30)

Indonesia: 3:15 AM (September 30)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 2:15 PM

Kenya: 10:15 PM

Malaysia: 3:15 AM (September 30)

Mexico: 1:15 PM

Morocco: 8:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 7:15 AM (September 30)

Nigeria: 8:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 3:15 AM (September 30)

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 11:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

How to watch Benfica vs Porto in your country

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Benfica TV INT.

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: Benfica TV INT.

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Switzerland: DAZN, Benfica TV INT., Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

UK: Benfica TV INT.

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Benfica TV INT.