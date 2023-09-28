Is there a manager in soccer who has lost so many finals in the last 15 years than Tata Martino? When one takes a look at which finals Tata has lost, it’s hard to find another candidate who has hit a wall so many times.

On Wednesday, the Houston Dynamo completely manhandled Inter Miami in the US Open Cup final and while the score will say 2-1, the fact that in the first 45 minutes Inter Miami was outshot 18-1 was a clear indication that the Miami side was woefully under prepared.

Without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami struggled greatly to generate anything and eventually in the second half picked up steam, but it was all too late for Tata Martino and the Miami side as the Argentine manager dropped his seventh final in 15 years.

Finals lost by Tata Martino

The 60-year-old has dropped the following finals in his impressive coaching career:

❌ 2011 Copa América

❌ 13/14 Copa del Rey (w. Messi)

❌ 2015 Copa América (w. Messi)

❌ 2016 Copa América (w. Messi)

❌ 2021 Concacaf Nations League

❌ 2021 Gold Cup

❌ 2023 US Open Cup 2023 (w. Messi)

Four of the finals were with Lionel Messi, one of which resulted in the Argentine quitting the national team for a three-month period.

Tata Martino did win two finals with Lionel Messi one being with Barcelona, the 2013 Spanish Super Cup, as well as the Leagues Cup in 2023 with Inter Miami.

Then with the Mexican national team Martino did win the 2019 Gold Cup and at the MLS level was winner of the MLS Cup in 2018 with Atlanta United, a project the Argentine boss helped put together.