Where to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica take on Real Madrid in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Benfica square off with Real Madrid in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

With major implications at both ends of the standings, this clash brings plenty of urgency. Real Madrid can all but secure a top-eight finish and direct entry into the Champions League Round of 16 with a positive result.

While a draw could do the job, Los Blancos will aim to settle the matter with a win. Benfica, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation and also need help from elsewhere, setting the stage for an all-out effort as they look to keep their hopes alive.

When will the Benfica vs Real Madrid match be played?

Benfica play against Real Madrid this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: ViX.

