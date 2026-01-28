Where to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Benfica square off with Real Madrid in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Benfica vs Real Madrid online in the US on Paramount+]

With major implications at both ends of the standings, this clash brings plenty of urgency. Real Madrid can all but secure a top-eight finish and direct entry into the Champions League Round of 16 with a positive result.

While a draw could do the job, Los Blancos will aim to settle the matter with a win. Benfica, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation and also need help from elsewhere, setting the stage for an all-out effort as they look to keep their hopes alive.

When will the Benfica vs Real Madrid match be played?

Benfica play against Real Madrid this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica – Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.