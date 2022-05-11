The Uruguayan striker’s stock has risen tenfold, and Benfica are now ready to listen to offers from some of Europe’s top clubs.

The name of Darwin Nunez has begun to resonate this past season with a sensational goal tally of 26 goals in 28 games for Benfica in Portugal and 6 goals in 10 Champions League matches. For a long time now, Darwin Nunez has been on the radar of clubs across the major leagues in Europe, but now it looks impossible for the 22-year-old to stay in Portugal.

Nunez has drawn comparisons to fellow countryman Edinson Cavani, although he has yet to explode with Uruguay, Nunez has 2 goals in 8 caps for La Celeste and is seen as the face of the 2-time World champions past Qatar 2022.

According to L'ÉQUIPE Nunez will be one of the biggest transfer targets of the summer with four of the best teams in Europe looking to chase his signature. Here are Darwin Nunez prospects of playing for these 4 giants of Europe.

Rumored clubs looking to buy Darwin Nunez

According to the report Darwin Nunez would command a transfer fee in the range of $73 million, his contract at Benfica ends in 2025, so the Portuguese giants are in no rush to sell. Still suitors have lined up for Nunez and they include: PSG, Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea.

PSG is set for a major overhaul with the possible departures of many key players, none bigger than Kylian Mbappé. Nunez would be a major boost to a club looking for their first Champions League if he were to be bought.

Manchester United on the other hand is most likely going to make key signings in the summer, but at $73 million and after spending huge on Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils may not have enough to buy yet another prospect. Manchester United need to sign a proven goal scorer at the Premier League level.

Newcastle United would be a big splash, the club is looking to make good on their new ownership and have been monitoring Nunez for a while now. The question is would the Uruguayan fancy a move to St. James Park?

Chelsea is a club in a bit of turmoil, with unhappy players and what looks to be a massive rebuilding of their roster in the offseason. The new owners said they would invest, but in order for Nunez to sign with the blues, the club would have needed to sell a few players, this move looks doubtful in the new era of Chelsea.



