Benjamin Mendy has filed a claim with the Employment Tribunal in England for unpaid wages and unjust deductions of his salary while the now Lorient player was facing rape and sexual assault charges filed in 2021 when he was playing for Manchester City.

Mendy’s demand is reported by Sky Sports to be in the “multi million pound” range. After being found not guilty of the charges he faced since 2021, Mendy and his legal team are seeking a return of the wages he was deducted.



The funds Mendy seeks are from when the deductions started to when his contract ended in June of 2023, which led him to sign with French side FC Lorient in Ligue 1.



Fall out of Mendy’s case



In July of 2023, Mendy was found not guilty by a jury at a retrial. He was found not guilty of sexual assault against several women but did reach verdicts on two other charges which led to the retrial.



Mendy’s attorney made a statement on behalf of the player, “Nick De Marco KC (instructed by Laffer Abogados (Madrid) is acting for the former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy in a multi-million-pound claim for unauthorized deductions from wages.



“Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr. Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr. Mendy being charged with various offenses all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal.”



The career of Benjamin Mendy after case



Benjamin Mendy returned to action for Lorient in only three games this season, playing a handful of minutes in a win and two defeats.



At one point Mendy had played for Monaco and Manchester City and capped by France 10 times.