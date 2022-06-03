The Concacaf Nations League begins for Bermuda and Haiti, and here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Bermuda will host Haiti in what will be Matchday 1 of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

This duel will be between two teams whose current reality is very similar: far from being able to reach the final instances of the Concacaf qualifiers, but trying to grow especially considering that in the next World Cup there will be a greater number of teams, so perhaps these teams have the possibility not to qualify for the World Cup, but to reach the final instances of Concacaf and thus have a stronger competition.

Of the two, the ones with the best chances for the future are Haiti (a team that, although unknown to many, came to play in a World Cup in 1974), with a more important soccer tradition than their rivals. who will also do their best to stay with the second place that would allow them to play the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims.

Bermuda vs Haiti: Date

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Bermudas and Haiti that will take place at the Bermuda National Stadium, in Devonshire Parish, Bermuda will be played on Saturday, June 4 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Bermuda vs Haiti: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Bermuda vs Haiti

Bermuda and Haiti will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match this Saturday, June 4 at 5:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other option: ViX.

