Blyth Spartans vs Wrexham: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch 2022-2023 FA Cup

Blyth Spartans will play against Wrexham at the Croft Park in what will be a match for the fourth-round qualifier of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United State. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

FA Cup qualifying matches are not usually the focus of soccer fans. But when it comes to a team that stars in a well-known series on FX, and in which its owners (and producers of the series) are Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, without a doubt a game that in another context would go unnoticed, takes on greater interest.

Welcome to Wrexham is the series produced by the two Canadian-American actors, which tells the story of Wrexham A.F.C., the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional soccer team in the world (founded in 1864). Undoubtedly an interesting game in search of reviving a historic team.

Blyth Spartans vs Wrexham: Date

This game corresponding to the fourth-round qualifier of this FA Cup 2022-2023 between Blyth Spartans and Wrexham will be played on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Blyth Spartans vs Wrexham: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Blyth Spartans vs Wrexham

This 2022/2023 FA Cup fourth-round qualifier game between Blyth Spartans and Wrexham can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN2.

