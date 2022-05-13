Racing and Boca Juniors will meet this Saturday, May 14, looking for a finalist for this 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Racing: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Argentina Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

Racing Club and Boca Juniors will play this Saturday what will be the first of the semifinals of this Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

This derby between two of the most recognized teams in Argentina will be the first of the semifinals of this 2022 Copa de la Liga. Racing Club was the team that obtained the most points throughout the 14 Matchdays that the first part of this tournament, therefore, is one of the main candidates for the title, especially after his resounding victory against Aldosivi.

Their rivals, likewise, did not perform badly either, finishing second in their group, something that is mostly explained by a poor start in the tournament, because otherwise they would have finished in first place. Boca Juniors are also other main candidates, which is why many point out that this could be an early final.

Boca Juniors vs Racing: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Ciudad de Lanus, Lanus, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Racing: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs Racing: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have faced each other on several occasions: 171 times in total (not counting those that were played during the amateur era). In them, Boca Juniors have imposed themselves as the dominators, winning 80 times, while Racing did so on 50. In addition, there were 41 draws.

The last game that took place between the two was for the 2021 League championship, specifically on August 29, 2021 on Matchday 9. On that occasion they drew without goals, in a rather boring game.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Racing in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Racing will play this Saturday, May 14 at the Estadio Ciudad de Lanus for the semifinals of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, Fanatiz, AFA Play.

Boca Juniors vs Racing: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +150 odds, while Racing Club have +165. A tie would finish in a +185 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Boca Juniors +150 Tie +185 Racing Club +165

*Odds via Caesars