NFL News: Browns have reportedly made a decision between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson for 2025

Deshaun Watson has returned to the Cleveland Browns, prompting many fans to question whether he will take back the starting quarterback job or if Shedeur Sanders will keep it for the rest of the 2025 NFL season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns (2025)
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesQB Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns (2025)

The quarterback situation in Cleveland has taken a new turn. With Deshaun Watson’s return, Browns fans are wondering whether the veteran will reclaim the starting job or if the team will stick with Shedeur Sanders for the rest of the 2025 NFL season.

The Browns have gone through several changes at quarterback this year. After Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles, the AFC North club relied on three different signal-callers before eventually handing the offense to Shedeur Sanders.

Now, Watson is back. A few days ago, the Browns opened his 21-day practice window, and the veteran’s return appears to be approaching, raising questions about Sanders’ future with the team.

Report: Browns not expected to start Deshaun Watson in the 2025 season

When the Browns announced Watson’s return, all eyes immediately turned to Sanders. The rookie has taken control of the offense following Dillon Gabriel’s concussion, and has worked week-to-week to prove he is the best option under center.

However, the Browns did not invest in Deshaun Watson lightly. The veteran remains under a lucrative contract with Cleveland, leading many to believe the organization would be hesitant to move on from him.

Despite that, early speculation about Watson reclaiming the starting role appears to be premature. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are not expected to start Deshaun Watson during the 2025 season.

This decision gives Sanders a valuable opportunity to showcase his abilities and make a statement to the coaching staff that he is the franchise quarterback the team needs moving forward.

Not 2025, but 2026 could be a problem

While Watson is not expected to play this season, next year may present a challenge for Sanders. Rapoport reports that Watson is expected to remain on the roster in 2026, where he could compete for the starting job once again.

For that reason, the remainder of the 2025 season represents a crucial evaluation period for Sanders. The former Colorado standout must capitalize on every opportunity to prove to head coach Kevin Stefanski that he is the best long-term option to lead the Browns’ offense.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
