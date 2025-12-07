MLB Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly eyeing major free agent signing, but there’s a catch

Amid heightened expectations for what the Eastern conference franchise can accomplish in a bid to contend with the reigning Western champions, the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as one of the teams poised to generate significant buzz in next year’s regular season.

Amidst numerous roster-related rumors, MLB insider Todd Zolecki has reported potential major free agent acquisitions for the Phillies, contingent on a crucial condition.

According to Zolecki on MLB.com, “If the Phillies bring back Schwarber and Realmuto, sources have said they’ll have little chance at signing another big-time free agent, but they can still get creative by making a trade or two,” indicating the potential strategies for bolstering their lineup.

This scenario has already sparked discussions among the fanbase, but the reactions are mixed. Many fans express dissatisfaction, hoping to see new faces on the roster next season instead of relying on familiar ones.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts.

Schwarber and Realmuto’s performance with the Phillies last season

While the fan base may not fully support the potential return of Schwarber and Realmuto, as they are eager to see new talent infused into the roster, their statistics provide insight into why the Phillies might be considering retaining these players for the 2026 MLB season.

Schwarber, for instance, was a standout, ranking second in the entire league for home runs during the regular season with an impressive count of 56. Additionally, he led in RBIs with 132 and recorded a 4.9 WAR, underscoring his significant impact on the team’s performance last season.

Realmuto’s statistics are commendable, although there’s room for improvement in his regular-season performance. Nonetheless, he distinguished himself by being the most actively playing catcher in the 2025 regular season.

Games Played (G): 134

At Bats (AB): 502

Batting Average (AVG): .257

Home Runs (HR): 12

Runs Batted In (RBI): 52

Stolen Bases (SB): 8

