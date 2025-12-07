Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly eyeing major free agent signing, but there’s a catch

The Philadelphia Phillies are poised to make significant strides next season, with the organization anticipating a strong resurgence in 2026 thanks to impressive new acquisitions.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Manager Rob Thomson looks on.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesManager Rob Thomson looks on.

Amid heightened expectations for what the Eastern conference franchise can accomplish in a bid to contend with the reigning Western champions, the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as one of the teams poised to generate significant buzz in next year’s regular season.

Amidst numerous roster-related rumors, MLB insider Todd Zolecki has reported potential major free agent acquisitions for the Phillies, contingent on a crucial condition.

According to Zolecki on MLB.com, “If the Phillies bring back Schwarber and Realmuto, sources have said they’ll have little chance at signing another big-time free agent, but they can still get creative by making a trade or two,” indicating the potential strategies for bolstering their lineup.

Advertisement

This scenario has already sparked discussions among the fanbase, but the reactions are mixed. Many fans express dissatisfaction, hoping to see new faces on the roster next season instead of relying on familiar ones.

JT Realmuto greeting the supporters

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts.

Advertisement

Schwarber and Realmuto’s performance with the Phillies last season

While the fan base may not fully support the potential return of Schwarber and Realmuto, as they are eager to see new talent infused into the roster, their statistics provide insight into why the Phillies might be considering retaining these players for the 2026 MLB season.

MLB Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly sign Japanese amateur talent

see also

MLB Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies reportedly sign Japanese amateur talent

Schwarber, for instance, was a standout, ranking second in the entire league for home runs during the regular season with an impressive count of 56. Additionally, he led in RBIs with 132 and recorded a 4.9 WAR, underscoring his significant impact on the team’s performance last season.

Advertisement

Realmuto’s statistics are commendable, although there’s room for improvement in his regular-season performance. Nonetheless, he distinguished himself by being the most actively playing catcher in the 2025 regular season.

  • Games Played (G): 134
  • At Bats (AB): 502
  • Batting Average (AVG): .257
  • Home Runs (HR): 12
  • Runs Batted In (RBI): 52
  • Stolen Bases (SB): 8
Advertisement

Survey

Do you think the Phillies can build a greater team for the next season?

already voted 0 people

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski sends clear message to Shedeur Sanders after tough loss to Titans
NFL

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski sends clear message to Shedeur Sanders after tough loss to Titans

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Steelers fans doubting Mike Tomlin
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Steelers fans doubting Mike Tomlin

Neymar breaks silence on his future after avoiding relegation with Santos
Soccer

Neymar breaks silence on his future after avoiding relegation with Santos

AFC North standings and playoff picture updated after Ravens-Steelers in 2025 NFL Week 14
NFL

AFC North standings and playoff picture updated after Ravens-Steelers in 2025 NFL Week 14

Better Collective Logo