Browns HC Kevin Stefanski sends clear message to Shedeur Sanders after tough loss to Titans

The Cleveland Browns were stunned by the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 despite Shedeur Sanders' terrific performance, and HC Kevin Stefanski has now addressed the quarterback's game.

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB1 Shedeur Sanders of the Browns (2025)
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesQB1 Shedeur Sanders of the Browns (2025)

In Week 14, Shedeur Sanders had his best performance so far with the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, his team lost to the Tennessee Titans, prompting head coach Kevin Stefanski to analyze his quarterback’s game.

Against all odds, the Browns suffered a tough 31-29 loss to the Titans at home. The defense was not at the same level as in previous weeks, but the offense has shown significant improvement in recent games.

Shedeur Sanders delivered an outstanding performance, but it was not enough to defeat Tennessee. After the loss, Kevin Stefanski was asked about his quarterback’s showing, and he was very clear in his assessment.

Kevin Stefanski gets brutally honest on Shedeur Sanders after loss to Titans

Throughout the season, Kevin Stefanski has been demanding with Shedeur Sanders. Now that the rookie has taken over as the starter, the head coach has placed him under an even brighter spotlight due to the team’s needs.

In Week 14, Sanders shined. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. However, it was still not enough to secure the win against Tennessee.

After the game, Stefanski addressed the media in his postgame press conference. The first question he faced concerned Sanders’ performance, and while he acknowledged there is still room for improvement, he praised the rookie’s intensity and accuracy.

“Yeah, he fought throughout the game, which we knew he would,” Stefanski told Mary Kay Cabot about Shedeur Sanders. “Obviously, with any young player there will be ups and downs, and there were some really, really good moments. He will keep learning.”

A controversial play to end the game

In the final moments of the game, Shedeur Sanders led the Browns to a touchdown that narrowed the score to 31-29. Cleveland then attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game, but Stefanski decided to take Sanders off the field, and the play failed.

Stefanski later told reporters that the decision to remove Sanders from the play was his own and accepted responsibility for the mistake. On social media, fans criticized the head coach, arguing that the Browns lost the element of surprise by not having their quarterback on the field for the decisive play.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
