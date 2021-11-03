Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain will meet on Saturday at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when Le Classique will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Bordeaux vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Le Classique on Matchday 13 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Bordeaux will come against Paris Saint-Germain at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux in Round 13 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch the first Le Classique 2021 soccer match in the US.

This will be their 51st overall meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Olympique Bordeaux have grabbed a triumph 15 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on March 3, 2021, when the Parisiens grabbed a 1-0 away win in Bordeaux in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Bordeaux vs PSG: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 13 game between Bordeaux and PSG will be played on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux.

Bordeaux vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Bordeaux vs PSG in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between Bordeaux and PSG on the 13th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.