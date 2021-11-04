Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other on Saturday, November 6, on Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1. Here, find out the possible lineups of both teams for this game.

Following a sour draw with Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain return to 2021-22 Ligue 1 action this weekend to take on Bordeaux on Matchday 13 of the tournament. Here, check out the probable lineups.

PSG may be comfortably atop the French league standings but their performances have left a lot to be desired. The Parisians had to sweat to beat Lille last week, in another game that proved they still have plenty of work to do.

The hosts, on the other hand, had a weak start to the competition and they are close to the relegation zone. But Bordeaux caught a breath of fresh air over the last few weeks as they head into this clash carrying a three-game unbeaten run.

Bordeaux possible lineup

PSG may have not been performing well but they still mean a huge challenge for their domestic opponents. So Vladimir Petkovic's side must be extremely focused in order to get a result here.

They won't have Ui-jo Hwang upfront as the striker is dealing with a hamstring injury. The good news is that Bordeaux will have two players back from suspensions in Jean Onana and Otavio.

Bordeaux probable starting XI: Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Tom Lacoux, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Samuel Kalu, M'Baye Niang, Javairo Dilrosun.

PSG predicted lineup

PSG suffered one huge blow last week that was Lionel Messi's injury. The Argentinian star had to leave the game vs. Lille at halftime as he picked up a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing against Leipzig.

Messi may have not healed from that pain yet so his return to the field is still in doubt. But injuries not only caught up with him, as Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, and Presnel Kimpembe are all casualties for this game. Meanwhile, the Sergio Ramos saga continues as the center back is still unavailable.

PSG possible starting lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes; Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar.