Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will clash off today at Signal Iduna Park in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Check out how to watch the Der Klassiker, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free 2021-2022 Bundesliga today

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will clash off at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season today, December 4, 2021, at 12:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find the time of this German league Der Klassiker soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world.

This will be their 107th Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 51 games so far; Borussia Dortmund have celebrated a victory only 26 times to this day, and a great number of even 29 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 17, 2021, when the Bavarians won the 2021 DFL-Supercup after grabbing a comfortable 3-1 win away in Dortmund. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Time of the game

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET), 11:30 PM (CT), 10:30 PM (MT), 9:30 PM (PT)

Canada: 9:30 PM (PT), 10:30 PM (MT), 11:30 PM (CT), 12:30 PM (ET), 1:30 PM (AT)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

UK: 5:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN2 Sur, Star+

United States: ESPN+

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Ticket

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports MAX 9, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 4K

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+