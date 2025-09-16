Where to watch Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Juventus and Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Matchday 1 delivers a blockbuster as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund collide in a showdown between two European heavyweights, each chasing Champions League glory. Juventus are riding high after a strong start in Serie A, capped by a thrilling Derby d’Italia win over Inter.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have had a good start in the Bundesliga with a retooled squad that looks primed to make waves on the continental stage. This clash promises high stakes, top-level talent, and plenty of drama for fans on both sides of the pitch.

When will the Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund match be played?

Juventus take on Borussia Dortmund this Tuesday, September 16, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus – Francois Nel/Getty Images

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.