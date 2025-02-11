Where to watch Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

A highly anticipated showdown awaits as these two evenly matched teams battle for a spot in the tournament’s top 16. Sporting started strong but faltered before securing their place on the final Matchday.

On the other side, Borussia Dortmund edged past Shakhtar in their last game but fell short of making the top eight. With everything on the line, both sides are determined to avoid elimination in what promises to be a thrilling series.

When will the Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund match be played?

Sporting CP play against Borussia Dortmund this Tuesday, February 11, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Conrad Harder of Sporting CP – Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Sporting CP and Borussia Dortmund. Catch all the action live on Fubo (free trial), with extended coverage also available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream and ViX.