Borussia Dortmund once again shine bright in New York City with the Times Square Cup

Borussia Dortmund once again stole the show in New York City with the Times Square Cup. Teaming up with Street Soccer USA for the fourth consecutive year, the Bundesliga side continued to boost its presence in the United States.

The event, featuring Dortmund for the fourth straight year, saw Duffy Square transform into a pop-up soccer stadium as the heart of Manhattan witnessed more than 300 youth (ages 4-18) as well as several adult and corporate teams play fast-paced 4v4 matches from day to night.

Dortmund’s collaboration with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and strengthening community through soccer, reflects the club’s effort not only to enhance its presence in the U.S. but also its commitment to give back to the community.

Kids playing at the Times Square Cup in 2025.

Dortmund legend Roman Weidenfeller back in NYC

Borussia Dortmund legend Roman Weidenfeller, a club ambassador after playing 16 seasons for the first team, showed up at the event, spending quality time with fans who were excited to meet their idol.

“We are very proud to give back to the kids,” Weidenfeller said in an exclusive interview with Bolavip. “We can talk about what sport can organize in people’s lives and in the kids’ lives and how it can support their mental and physical strength. Sports can organize everything, and we are part of sport, especially soccer, especially in the global market.

BVB legend Roman Weidenfeller once again participated at the Times Square Cup.

“The Borussia Dortmund brand is very powerful for young people and so we have the chance to have a big event here, with 320 kids joining us for a tournament we created in Times Square. We are in the heart of New York, in the heart of the United States, the Black and Yellow is here, it’s amazing.“

Weidenfeller’s presence added a nice touch to an already eventful day in New York City, with Borussia Dortmund once again taking over Times Square for a soccer tournament with noble purposes.

