Soccer will once again take over one of the most iconic places in New York City this weekend. On Saturday, October 11, Borussia Dortmund and Street Soccer USA―in partnership with NYC’s Department of Youth & Community Development―will team up for the thirteenth edition of the Times Square Cup, making it the fourth straight year with the German side’s presence in the event.

The tournament, featuring more than 300 kids (ages 4-18) as well as adult and corporate teams, will set up 4v4 matches from morning to night (10am–10pm) as Duffy Square transforms into a pop-up soccer stadium.

This event—free and open to the public—is a reflection of Borussia Dortmund’s increasing connection with the U.S. market. Their collaboration with Street Soccer USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and strengthening community through soccer, enables the club not only to boost its visibility but also to give back to the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We take a lot of pride in having that opportunity to give back to the kids, and to show the world that we are working with the communities,” says Marc Lingenhoff, Managing Director of BVB Americas, in an exclusive interview with Bolavip.

This will be the thirteenth edition of the Times Square Cup.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund’s growing presence in the U.S.

Borussia Dortmund’s emblematic Black and Yellow colors taking center stage at Times Square for the fourth consecutive year speaks volumes of the club’s impact within the U.S., where it now has a New York City office.

Advertisement

see also UEFA Champions League winners through the years: The complete list of champions

“We saw a lot of demand from fans, from partners to be more present here, and service our fans and our partners. And since 2017/2018, we consistently increased our footprint. Now you can register as an official fan club. We have over 47 now in the United States. Youth academies. You want to wear that black-yellow jersey and learn how to play soccer? We have over 6,000 boys and girls in our academy system, with roughly 122 academies,” Lingenhoff explains.

Advertisement

The Pulisic impact and the Champions League effect

That rise in popularity could be explained by American star Christian Pulisic, who gave soccer fans in the U.S. a reason to keep an eye on Dortmund from 2016 to 2019. But even after “Captain America” left, the Black and Yellow managed to maintain a loyal fanbase.

While the eventual presence of another American gem in Giovanni Reyna may have kept many fans close, the team’s success on the field played an instrumental role. The 2025-26 season marks the 10th consecutive year with Dortmund playing in the Champions League, where they finished as runners-up in 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Lingenhoff, having that exposure has been a strong factor: “That, I think, contributed to our awareness of the club and having such a big fan base here, is that we are consistently seen on European biggest stage.”

Christian Pulisic (left) during a Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

Even though Pulisic and Reyna may have given Dortmund an edge over other Bundesliga or European clubs without American players, the interest in the Bundesliga giants has transcended nationality. The likes of Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, just to name a few of the most recent stars to don the Black and Yellow kit, have made Dortmund a relevant team to watch for soccer fans around the world.

Advertisement

“I would love to have more American players on the team, and to be able to, you know, use that and draw attention, but it really is an international team, an international fan base that we have,” Lingenhoff adds.

Advertisement

see also All about the Champions League trophy: Dimensions, materials, history and more

Dortmund legend Weidenfeller to light up fans in NYC

But the interest in Borussia Dortmund isn’t just related to active players. Fans in the U.S. still admire legendary goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller, who established himself as a team icon during his 16-year stint at the club.

“Dortmund is also known for players just like Roman, who are very loyal to the club. He lives in Dortmund, he stayed there, he’s a club ambassador who gives everything… he’s a great, authentic guy representing the values of the club,” Lingenhoff says of the 2014 World Cup winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roman Weidenfeller during a game with Borussia Dortmund.

Weidenfeller will be a high-profile presence at the Times Square Cup, where he once again will receive the affection from a Dortmund fan base that only seems to grow in the U.S.

Advertisement

The Club World Cup experience

A few months back, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 also allowed Borussia Dortmund to continue making a name for themselves in American territory. The team made it all the way to the quarterfinals, falling to Real Madrid in an eventful game at MetLife Stadium, just a few miles from NYC.

Advertisement

“To sum it up, we look back at the Club World Cup, as being a very successful event for us,” Lingenhoff tells Bolavip. “You could say we are among the top eight clubs in the world… that’s nice. I’ll take that. We played well against Real Madrid in the last game, with drama at the end, but drama is part of who we are as a club.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

“But overall, we were very happy with how we were able to engage with current fans, but also attract new fans in those cities where we were present: Atlanta, New York, Cincinnati. In each city, we committed to one spot, and we invited everybody in. Everybody. Even the opponent fans. We were just like, ‘Hey, we are here to embrace soccer, we’re in town, we’re celebrating the BVB way.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And the response we got was phenomenal. The bars were full, and not just with black and yellow jerseys, everybody was in… people were interested. And in those great soccer markets, there is already a soccer fan base. And we saw a lot of growth. So we were very happy with how things worked for us during the Club World Cup.”

Borussia Dortmund are certainly building on that momentum, once again taking over Times Square with an event that bridges the gap with fans overseas by giving back to a community that seems seriously connected with the club.