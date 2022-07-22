Borussia Dortmund take on Villarreal at CASHPOINT Arena in Altach for a 2022 Club Friendly game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2022 Club Friendly

Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at CASHPOINT Arena in Altach. The visitors are ready to play in the upcoming European tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Borussia Dortmund had to settle as runners-up in the 2021-2022 Bundelisga, but it is not the first time it has happened since they know Bayern's dominance in the German league well, anyway Borussia Dortmund are one of the big german teams.

Villarreal had a tough road in the last edition of La Liga, they were in the 7th spot of the standings with 16-11-11 overall and 59 points. That spot gives Villarreal access to play in a European tournament.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: Date

Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal play for a 2022 Club Friendly game on Friday, July 22 at CASHPOINT Arena in Altach. The home team could easily win this game but the visitors know how to play in any European stadium.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal at this 2022 Club Friendly game

This game for a 2022 Club Friendly game, Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal at the CASHPOINT Arena in Altach on Friday, July 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+.

