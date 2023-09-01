Bayern will visit Borussia Monchengladbach this Saturday, September 2 in a game valid for the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Following a 2022/2023 season in which Bayern Munich couldn’t maintain their typical dominance, they are determined to make a comeback in the 2023/2024 season and compete vigorously in all the tournaments they partake in, notably the Bundesliga, where they perennially stand as the primary favorites.
They have initiated the season with two impressive victories and now aspire to secure a third one. Their upcoming opponents will be Borussia Monchengladbach, a team that consistently manages to pose challenges for the Bavarians. Borussia have only collected 1 point from their initial two games, emphasizing their need for a victory.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (September 3)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 3)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 3)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 3)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 3)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 3)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Ghana: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 257, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya. Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, StarTimes App, NTA Sports 24
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Lets go, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
USA: ESPN+