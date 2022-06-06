Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Romania for Matchday 2 of group B3 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

Romania will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in what will be the second game of both in this Group B3 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

In their first game, Romania fell 2-0 to Montenegro, a very painful result for the Romanians since it is possible that between them and the Montenegrins they are relegated to League C, so that was a key duel and they lost it. They need to recover as soon as possible against a tough opponent.

In the case of the Bosnians, they are the main candidates for promotion, although of course it is a very even group and anything could happen. Undoubtedly it will be key to be able to become strong at home and, taking into account that the tie with Finland was away, that will not be a bad result as long as they win at home.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania that will take place at the Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, will be played on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania will play this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and on DAZN in Canada. Other option: ViX.

