Bournemouth play against Chelsea this Sunday, September 17 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online free in the US on Fubo]
The Chelsea team embarked on the current season with the primary goal of erasing the memory of the disastrous 2022/2023 season. However, at this point, it appears to be nothing more than an extension of their poor performance. In the first four games, the “Blues” have managed to secure a mere four points, showcasing a level of play that fails to inspire confidence.
Now, they are determined to reverse this trend and are set to take on Bournemouth, a team that has yet to secure a victory this season, with two draws and two defeats. They are eager to climb away from the bottom of the standings.
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (September 18)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Bournemouth vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App.