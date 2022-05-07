Manchester United's scandalous drubbing at lowly Brighton Hove in the Premier League turned the world upside down. Even British current heavyweight Tyson Fury reacted with a plea to the team. Find out what it's all about.

It is a fact that Manchester United is not even remotely that team with the winning mystique it once was. A clear example of this is the painful 4-0 defeat that Brighton Hove inflicted on them on matchday 36 of the Premier League that left catastrophic consequences for the Red Devils. This left his millions of fans, such as World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, in an uproar.

With only one game left to play in the league, Cristiano Ronaldo's team is officially out of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023 and will now have to focus on securing their place in either the Europa League or the Conference League.

Ralf Rangnick's team set a negative record for the current Premier League season, with this being their worst season in 30 years. Manchester United is aiming for a maximum of 61 points. Prior to this failure, their lowest finish in years had been in the 2013-2014 season when they scored 64 points, in the first season without Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm.

Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury smashes Manchester United on social media

After drawing a crowd of more than 90,000 at Wembley Stadium to witness an emphatic knockout victory over fellow countryman Dillian Whyte, WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury remained one of the best boxers of the moment. However, at the end of the fight he broke the hearts of many boxing fans.

The Gypsy King announced that he had nothing more to prove or conquer in boxing and that he was retiring. He left, apparently, up in the air, the unification fight of all heavyweight titles against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua.

Now that he enjoys his free time, Tyson Fury does not miss the games of his beloved Manchester United. Unfortunately, after the Red Devils' scandalous defeat against Brighton Hove Albion, Fury didn't hold back his anger and posted a harsh complaint to Cristiano Ronaldo and company in his Instagram profile.

“Shocking, this. We are having a shocking season. Bring on 2022-23...I tell you what, nevermind the Gypsy King retiring. What you saying, United? Why don’t they f---ing retire?”, shouted Fury after witnessing the 4-0 defeat of Ralf Rangnick's team.