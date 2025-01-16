Brazil and Barcelona legend issues strong statement on Neymar ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar Jr. is widely regarded as one of the most exceptional Brazilian players of the 21st century. For over 15 years, he has captivated fans across the globe with his dazzling performances, mainly for Barcelona and the Brazil national team. Now, as he strives to regain peak fitness and form with Al-Hilal, Neymar has become the focus of strong remarks from World Cup-winning legend Romario.

“When I talk about Brazil, winning the next World Cup will be very difficult. If there’s any chance, it will only be with Neymar,” Romario stated during an interview with the Charla Podcast. The 58-year-old legend, who played for Barcelona between 1993 and 1995, expressed skepticism about Brazil’s prospects in the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a team at the level Brazil deserves. It will be hard for us to win the World Cup. Many things have to change—some players who should have been called up weren’t,” said Romario, referencing Brazil’s challenges in assembling a competitive squad.

Despite his critical outlook, he emphasized Neymar’s importance to the team. “Brazil needs players who can step in, take responsibility, and solve problems. Neymar is the only one who can do that. We have to hope he comes back soon at 100%,” he added.

Romario #11 of Brazil, competes with Demetrio Albertini of Italy during the 1994 World Cup final at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Romario has the formula for Brazil’s success

Emphasizing Neymar’s pivotal role, Romario drew comparisons between the Al-Hilal forward and other iconic Brazilian players who were instrumental in securing the nation’s five World Cup titles.

“In 1970, Brazil played for Pele. Before that, it was Garrincha. In 1994, it was Romario, and in 2002, Ronaldo,” he analyzed, recalling his World Cup title won in the United States. “In 2026, if you don’t build the team around Neymar, you’re not going to win. He has to be the focal point.”

Neymar’s legacy with Brazil

With 79 goals in 127 appearances, Neymar stands as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. Since his debut in 2010, he has been a cornerstone of the national team, participating in four World Cups. However, his journey in the tournament has been marred by setbacks.

In 2014, Neymar suffered a serious back injury in the quarterfinals against Colombia, forcing him to miss Brazil’s infamous 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany. In subsequent tournaments, Brazil failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals, bowing out to Belgium in 2018 and Croatia in 2022.

How many titles has Neymar won with Brazil?

Neymar has won three titles with Brazil, two at the youth level: the South American U-20 Championship in 2011 and the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics. His sole senior-level triumph came at the 2013 Confederations Cup.

However, critics argue that Neymar has yet to deliver Brazil’s long-awaited return to glory in major tournaments such as the World Cup or Copa America. This mirrors the early scrutiny faced by Lionel Messi with Argentina, prior to his 2021 Copa America victory and 2022 World Cup triumph.

Neymar’s last game with Brazil

Neymar’s last appearance for Brazil came on October 17, 2023, in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in Montevideo. In that match, Brazil lost 2-0, and the forward was forced to leave the game in the first half due to a knee injury that later required surgery.

Since then, Neymar has been sidelined, prompting soccer legends like Romario to call for his return as Brazil’s hopes for the 2026 World Cup hinge on his recovery and leadership.