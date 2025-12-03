What happens if Neymar’s Santos win, tie or lose vs Juventude today on 2025 Brasileirao Matchday 37?

Santos are visiting Juventude tonight at the Estadio Alfredo Jaconi in a match that carries enormous stakes for the Neymar‘s team. They are currently fighting to remain in the top division and avoid suffering the second relegation in the club’s history.

Santos are coming off a much-needed 3-0 victory against the already-relegated Sport Club do Recife. Neymar scored the first goal of that match and delivered the corner kick assist for the third goal.

With that win, Santos managed to climb to 16th position and temporarily exit the relegation zone. However, they hold the same number of points (41) as Club Internacional, the first team in the bottom four. Neymar’s teams only hold the edge thanks to a slightly better goal differential.

It is important to remember that out of the 20 teams in the Brasileirao, the bottom four are relegated. Currently, those four are Internacional, Fortaleza, Juventude, and Sport Club do Recife, with the latter two already mathematically eliminated from survival.

Neymar in action against Sport Club do Recife. (Getty Images)

What happens if Santos beat Juventude?

Should Santos secure a victory against Juventude, Neymar and company would move further away from the relegation zone. However, this also depends on the result of Club Internacional’s match against Sao Paulo. If Internacional secure a large victory, they could potentially surpass Santos on goal differential, pulling them back toward the danger zone.

What happens if Santos and Juventude tie?

If Santos and Juventude draw, the team managed by Juan Pablo Vojvoda will only secure one point and could fall back into the relegation zone if Club Internacional manage to win their match against Sao Paulo.

What happens if Santos lose to Juventude?

If the already-relegated Juventude manage to pull off an upset and defeat Santos at home, Neymar’s team could immediately drop back into the relegation zone if Club Internacional manage even a draw or a victory against Sao Paulo.

This would be the worst-case scenario for Santos, leaving them on the verge of suffering the second relegation in their history with only one match remaining against Cruzeiro.