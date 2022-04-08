Pep Guardiola has stated several times that he would like to lead а national team in the future. Thus, the Brazilian FA have set their eyes on the Spaniard, according to the reports.

The Brazil national football team reportedly wants to hire Pep Guardiola as their manager after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this November. Guardiola, who is fighting to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City, is under contract with the English side until June 2033. As he will enter the last 12 months of his contract this summer, he is rumored to be ready for some new challenges once his deal expires.

And that challenge could be the Brazilian national team, which will be led by Tite at the World Cup in Qatar. It is believed that Tite will leave the Cariocas after the World Cup, where the Brazilians will chase a new world title, which was confirmed by the coordinator of the Brazilian FA, Juninho.

Although the main focus is on winning the World Cup, the Brazilian Football Federation would want to secure their future and look for a new coach. As a result, they have set their eyes on Guardiola, as per the Spanish newspaperMarca. The Brazilians are ready to offer Pep a contract until the end of the 2026 World Cup, with a salary of €12 million per year, which is still less than the €20 million he currently takes at City.

What could be Guardiola's next step?

Pep has previously been linked with the Netherlands national team, however, the Oranje opted for a return of former boss Ronald Koeman. In spite of that, it is believed that the Spanish coach will take over a national team after his Etihad Stadium adventure.

The Spaniard joined the Citizens in 2016 and has so far managed to add three Premier League titles to his already full trophy cabinet with Barcelona and Bayern. He has previously won three UEFA Champions League and domestic titles, while being crowned the La Liga champion twice, and grabbing the UCL three times with the Catalan side.

"The next step will be a national team, yes, if there's a chance," the 51-year-old declared at the beginning of the season. "I must have a break after seven years (at City), I need to stop to watch, learn from other players, and maybe that is the road I will take. … I would like to coach at the Euros, a Copa America, a World Cup."

At one point, Guardiola was questioned about the legendary Brazilian squad and he added: "It is a fantastic national team. Brazil is always a strong candidate or the favorite. It always was and it will always be."