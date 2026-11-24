Brazil U17 face Tanzania U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Tuesday, November 24, with both sides looking to build on their opening results. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Brazil U17 vs Tanzania U17: Match Summary Match Brazil U17 vs. Tanzania U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Brazil U17 vs Tanzania U17 in the USA

The match airs on Fox Soccer Plus for viewers in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Brazil U17 vs Tanzania U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Brazil U17 vs Tanzania U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Brazil U17 come into this match after a 2-1 win over Ireland U17 on November 21. That result gave them a strong start in the group stage and puts them in position to build momentum heading into this next fixture.

Advertisement

Tanzania U17, meanwhile, open their account with a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica U17 on the same date. The result shows they can compete offensively, and they will look to turn draws into wins as the tournament continues.

What time is the Brazil U17 vs Tanzania U17 match?

The Brazil U17 vs Tanzania U17 match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 AM

Central Time (CT): 9:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 AM