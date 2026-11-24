Mexico U17 face Cameroon U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Tuesday, November 24, with both sides looking to build on their group stage form. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Mexico U17 vs Cameroon U17: Match Summary Match Mexico U17 vs. Cameroon U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Time 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Cameroon U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 2.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Mexico U17 vs Cameroon U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Mexico U17 vs Cameroon U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico U17 come into this match off a 1-0 win over Romania U17 on November 21. That result gives them momentum as they continue their run in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

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Cameroon U17, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a 1-2 loss to Venezuela U17 on the same date. A win here would help them get their campaign back on track.

What time is the Mexico U17 vs Cameroon U17 match?

The Mexico U17 vs Cameroon U17 match kicks off on Tuesday, November 24, at 8:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 8:30 AM

Central Time (CT): 7:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 6:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 5:30 AM