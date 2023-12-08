Cafu is a legend of soccer, the Brazilian right back made a name for himself playing for Sao Paulo and AC Milan and was a born winner everywhere he played.



Cafu was also a part of the Brazilian national team that made it to the finals of the 1994, 1998, and 2002 FIFA World Cups, winning two.



The Brazilian legend spoke to The Sun and made some tough comments over the league many considered to be the best league in the world, the Premier League.



Cafu on the Premier League



The Premier League now has many top-level Brazilians, Alisson, Ederson, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta and Richarlison are the biggest names.



The former AC Milan player was skeptical if playing in England was the right place for Brazilians, “I am afraid, the more we have Brazilians moving to the Premier League, the fewer chances for Brazil to win the World Cup. Imagine being brainwashed by the media every week that you are the best in the world, meanwhile, you are not near the best.”



Cafu went as far as to explain why La Liga is better than the Premier League, “I prefer La Liga because they have a high mentality to reach finals and win them. In La Liga, they don’t have a mouth in front of TV cameras telling lies about Spanish players or hyping them to the world.”



Cafu ended the brutal comments about the Premier League by stating, “They speak football there (La Liga), not myth.”



Premier League compared to other leagues



The Premier League has enjoyed a lot of corporate success over the last 20 years, rising to become the best league in the world according to many pundits as many mid-table Premier League teams are spending more or the same as some of the giants in other leagues.



The breakthrough in the American and Asian markets have made the Premier Leagues global broadcasting rights worth millions, and this has trickled down to the clubs who spend much more than many teams in the region. Chelsea alone spent over $100 million on two defensive midfielders in Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo. Christian Pulisic, who was at Chelsea, went to AC Milan for a bargain $25 million.