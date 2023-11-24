Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil looked like a dream move for the South American nation and world power but another world power has no intentions of losing their manager and that is Real Madrid.

90Mins are reporting that the brass at Real Madrid is ready to offer Carlo Ancelotti a new deal at the club. Reports out of Brazil have stated that the Italian has agreed in principle to a move to take control of the Brazilian national team, who are in the middle of a three game World Cup qualifying losing streak.

Carlo Ancelotti recently told reporters that he has not agreed to anything and that his focus was on Real Madrid this season.

Players want Carlo Ancelotti to stay

According to sources, Real Madrid players are all keen for the manager to stay at the club. Carlo Ancelotti has won 10 titles at the club and has a record of 93-22-19 since taking over in June of 2021.

While Madrid have thought of alternatives in Raul, the legendary goal scorer and now youth coach, Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi are all on the short list if the Italian moves on.

Contract talks

According to 90Min talks between Ancelotti and Real Madrid have begun, leaving Brazil out to dry as the Brazilian team needs to know who their proper manager will be moving the program forward.

if Ancelotti resigns, he could be looking at a very stacked Real Madrid side next season that want to add Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies, while Brazilian prodigy Endrick is set to come on board.